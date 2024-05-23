NJT Nightmare: Will trains run today? NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Thursday:

⬛ Another nightmare on New Jersey Transit

Hoboken Terminal Partially Reopens After Last Month's NJ Transit Crash Getty Images loading...

Amtrak says it has restored power on one track between New York and Newark allowing for “minimal travel” following repair to an overhead wire issue Wednesday afternoon.

NJ Transit, which had suspended service on the Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coastline and the Raritan Valley Line, has resumed service with “very limited westbound service” from New York Penn Station.

The Raritan Valley Line remains suspended. Cross honoring remains in effect.

NJ Transit warned that riders should expect delays and cancellations because of crew availability and equipment that was out of place because of the wire issue.

George Gramby Memorial Park, Morristown (Google Maps)/Canva illustration George Gramby Memorial Park, Morristown (Google Maps)/Canva illustration loading...

MORRISTOWN — A 4-year-old says he was sexually assaulted by a man while in George Gramby Memorial Park.

The Morris County Prosecutor's Office announced on Wednesday that the perpetrator has been identified as 56-year-old John Dowd, a homeless man who's known to frequent Morristown.

The alleged assault took place on May 9. Dowd was located by authorities, taken into custody, and formally charged on May 15.

NJ caseworker busted on flight admits to child porn (Canva) (Canva) loading...

A 57-year-old former caseworker for the New Jersey Department of Children and Family Services has admitted to charges involving child pornography, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced.

Trent Collier, of Kearny, pleaded guilty in Newark federal court on Tuesday to possession of child pornography and transportation of child pornography.

Collier was a caseworker for the Division of Child Protection and Permanency when he was stopped by police on Sept. 28, 2021 at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Canva Canva loading...

Engaged couples are being given the opportunity to tie the knot for free. They just have to be willing to share the spotlight with other lovebirds.

Monmouth County Clerk Christine Hanlon can't keep up with all the requests to officiate weddings, so the county is going to run a group ceremony for several couples.

"Because of my other demands, I can't be doing weddings all day long, unfortunately," Hanlon told New Jersey 101.5.

Mount Prospect Cemetery in Neptune Township Mount Prospect Cemetery in Neptune Township (The American Legion Department of New Jersey) loading...

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP —The case of the stolen American flags from a Monmouth County cemetery has been solved.

Commander Gary Crawford of American Legion #346 in Neptune Township said that flags were set out in six cemeteries on Sunday. The flags were removed from 20 graves at Mount Prospect Cemetery in Neptune Township sometime between Sunday and Monday, according to Crawford.

loading...

