NJT Nightmare: Will trains run today? NJ Top News
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Thursday:
⬛ Another nightmare on New Jersey Transit
Amtrak says it has restored power on one track between New York and Newark allowing for “minimal travel” following repair to an overhead wire issue Wednesday afternoon.
NJ Transit, which had suspended service on the Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coastline and the Raritan Valley Line, has resumed service with “very limited westbound service” from New York Penn Station.
The Raritan Valley Line remains suspended. Cross honoring remains in effect.
NJ Transit warned that riders should expect delays and cancellations because of crew availability and equipment that was out of place because of the wire issue.
⬛ Cops: Homeless man sexually assaulted child in Morristown park
MORRISTOWN — A 4-year-old says he was sexually assaulted by a man while in George Gramby Memorial Park.
The Morris County Prosecutor's Office announced on Wednesday that the perpetrator has been identified as 56-year-old John Dowd, a homeless man who's known to frequent Morristown.
The alleged assault took place on May 9. Dowd was located by authorities, taken into custody, and formally charged on May 15.
⬛ Ex-caseworker for NJ children services admits sharing child porn
A 57-year-old former caseworker for the New Jersey Department of Children and Family Services has admitted to charges involving child pornography, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced.
Trent Collier, of Kearny, pleaded guilty in Newark federal court on Tuesday to possession of child pornography and transportation of child pornography.
Collier was a caseworker for the Division of Child Protection and Permanency when he was stopped by police on Sept. 28, 2021 at Newark Liberty International Airport.
⬛ Couples wanted: NJ shore county hosting a free group wedding
Engaged couples are being given the opportunity to tie the knot for free. They just have to be willing to share the spotlight with other lovebirds.
Monmouth County Clerk Christine Hanlon can't keep up with all the requests to officiate weddings, so the county is going to run a group ceremony for several couples.
"Because of my other demands, I can't be doing weddings all day long, unfortunately," Hanlon told New Jersey 101.5.
⬛ Who stole U.S. flags from NJ vet graves? You won't believe it
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP —The case of the stolen American flags from a Monmouth County cemetery has been solved.
Commander Gary Crawford of American Legion #346 in Neptune Township said that flags were set out in six cemeteries on Sunday. The flags were removed from 20 graves at Mount Prospect Cemetery in Neptune Township sometime between Sunday and Monday, according to Crawford.
It's official: These are New Jersey's top baby names of 2023
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
Get fired up at these NJ hot chicken restaurants
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
NJ Street Fairs are back! See the latest 2024 schedule
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.
New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.
It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.
New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.
Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.