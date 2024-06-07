How to know if your Amazon driver is legit — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Friday:

PLAINSBORO — Another case of measles has been confirmed in New Jersey after a resident returned from a trip out of the country.

It's the second confirmed measles case in New Jersey in 2024. State health officials alerted the public about the highly contagious disease Thursday morning.

They warned that a Somerset County resident caught measles after traveling to another country. Officials said the country, which was not identified, was experiencing a measles outbreak.

You can go outside.

And for the most part, you can ignore the media frenzy that's been predicting an invasion of "palm-sized," "flying," "venomous" spiders in New Jersey and neighboring states.

With numerous articles warning people in our region to look out for Asia-native Joro spiders this summer, New Jersey 101.5 reached out to one of the authors of a November 2023 study that apparently set the stage for today's panic — and he has no idea why people are freaking out.

A 36-year-old Middletown man has been arrested and criminally charged for causing the death of his father, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.

Kyle Kiernan was charged with second-degree reckless manslaughter, following the Sunday death of 62-year-old Lawrence Kiernan.

On June 1 around 6:30 p.m., Middletown police responded to a report of a domestic violence incident at a home on Pine Street.

NEW YORK — A former New Jersey attorney general testified Thursday at Sen. Bob Menendez's bribery trial that the Democrat twice tried to discuss a pending criminal case with him, requests he considered “pretty unprecedented.”

Gurbir Grewal was called as a witness by prosecutors to support their claim that Menendez tried to interfere in a criminal case at the request of one of three New Jersey businessmen who were allegedly paying him bribes including gold bars, hundreds of thousands of dollars and a luxury car.

LACEY — A 60-year-old township woman has been accused of a homegrown drug operation — with a crop of hallucinogenic mushrooms that involved a child’s help, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.

Police were tipped off in March by the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency, that such activities were happening in a Lacey Township residence

TOMS RIVER — If you’re someone who likes to order things online and then gets excited when the Amazon delivery truck arrives at your door, beware.

Toms River police have issued an urgent warning about fake Amazon employees who are stealing packages from residents’ doorsteps.

The thefts are happening in multiple communities, Toms River police said.

