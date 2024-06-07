How to know if your Amazon driver is legit — NJ Top News
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Friday:
⬛ Measles alert: Confirmed case after NJ resident returns from trip
PLAINSBORO — Another case of measles has been confirmed in New Jersey after a resident returned from a trip out of the country.
It's the second confirmed measles case in New Jersey in 2024. State health officials alerted the public about the highly contagious disease Thursday morning.
They warned that a Somerset County resident caught measles after traveling to another country. Officials said the country, which was not identified, was experiencing a measles outbreak.
⬛ Spider invasion in NJ? What to know about the giant Joro spider
You can go outside.
And for the most part, you can ignore the media frenzy that's been predicting an invasion of "palm-sized," "flying," "venomous" spiders in New Jersey and neighboring states.
With numerous articles warning people in our region to look out for Asia-native Joro spiders this summer, New Jersey 101.5 reached out to one of the authors of a November 2023 study that apparently set the stage for today's panic — and he has no idea why people are freaking out.
⬛ NJ son faces manslaughter charge after father's sudden death
A 36-year-old Middletown man has been arrested and criminally charged for causing the death of his father, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.
Kyle Kiernan was charged with second-degree reckless manslaughter, following the Sunday death of 62-year-old Lawrence Kiernan.
On June 1 around 6:30 p.m., Middletown police responded to a report of a domestic violence incident at a home on Pine Street.
⬛ Ex-NJ official testifies Menendez confronted him twice over case
NEW YORK — A former New Jersey attorney general testified Thursday at Sen. Bob Menendez's bribery trial that the Democrat twice tried to discuss a pending criminal case with him, requests he considered “pretty unprecedented.”
Gurbir Grewal was called as a witness by prosecutors to support their claim that Menendez tried to interfere in a criminal case at the request of one of three New Jersey businessmen who were allegedly paying him bribes including gold bars, hundreds of thousands of dollars and a luxury car.
⬛ NJ woman accused of involving child in homegrown drug operation
LACEY — A 60-year-old township woman has been accused of a homegrown drug operation — with a crop of hallucinogenic mushrooms that involved a child’s help, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.
Police were tipped off in March by the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency, that such activities were happening in a Lacey Township residence
⬛ A concerning alert about Amazon drivers in NJ neighborhoods
TOMS RIVER — If you’re someone who likes to order things online and then gets excited when the Amazon delivery truck arrives at your door, beware.
Toms River police have issued an urgent warning about fake Amazon employees who are stealing packages from residents’ doorsteps.
The thefts are happening in multiple communities, Toms River police said.
17 towns in NJ among 100 hottest real estate markets
Gallery Credit: Realtor.com
POP QUIZ: Can you guess these NJ landmarks from Google Earth images?
Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow
NJ 'perv' teachers, coaches busted in the past three years
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.
New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.
It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.
New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.
Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.