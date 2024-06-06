NJ son faces manslaughter charge after father’s sudden death

🔻 NJ police called to domestic incident

🔻 Adult son arrested for fight with father

🔻 After man’s death, charge upgraded

A 36-year-old Middletown man has been arrested and criminally charged for causing the death of his father, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.

Kyle Kiernan was charged with second-degree reckless manslaughter, following the Sunday death of 62-year-old Lawrence Kiernan.

On June 1 around 6:30 p.m., Middletown police responded to a report of a domestic violence incident at a home on Pine Street.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Kyle Kiernan was taken into custody on a charge of simple assault and his father declined medical attention.

Around 3 a.m., officers were called back to the home for a medical emergency.

Middletown, NJ (Google Maps) Middletown, NJ (Google Maps) loading...

Lawrence Kiernan was unresponsive and was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead hours later.

Following an autopsy on Tuesday, the death was ruled a homicide, Santiago said.

Police said injuries suffered during the fight with his son had caused the death.

Charges against Kyle Kiernan were upgraded on Wednesday.

