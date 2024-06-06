NJ son faces manslaughter charge after father’s sudden death
🔻 NJ police called to domestic incident
🔻 Adult son arrested for fight with father
🔻 After man’s death, charge upgraded
A 36-year-old Middletown man has been arrested and criminally charged for causing the death of his father, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.
Kyle Kiernan was charged with second-degree reckless manslaughter, following the Sunday death of 62-year-old Lawrence Kiernan.
On June 1 around 6:30 p.m., Middletown police responded to a report of a domestic violence incident at a home on Pine Street.
Kyle Kiernan was taken into custody on a charge of simple assault and his father declined medical attention.
Around 3 a.m., officers were called back to the home for a medical emergency.
Lawrence Kiernan was unresponsive and was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead hours later.
Following an autopsy on Tuesday, the death was ruled a homicide, Santiago said.
Police said injuries suffered during the fight with his son had caused the death.
Charges against Kyle Kiernan were upgraded on Wednesday.
