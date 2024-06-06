Measles alert: Confirmed case after NJ resident returns from trip

🔴 NJ health officials warn of another measles case

PLAINSBORO — Another case of measles has been confirmed in New Jersey after a resident returned from a trip out of the country.

It's the second confirmed measles case in New Jersey in 2024. State health officials alerted the public about the highly contagious disease Thursday morning.

They warned that a Somerset County resident caught measles after traveling to another country. Officials said the country, which was not identified, was experiencing a measles outbreak.

This resident may have exposed others to the disease, according to the state Department of Health.

Health officials warn that anyone who visited the emergency department at Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center in Plainsboro on June 1 between 12 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. could have been exposed.

If someone was at the facility during that time window, it's recommended that they contact a health care provider to discuss possible exposure.

Anyone who was exposed could develop symptoms as late as June 26.

Contact tracing is being done, health officials said. No spread has been detected as of Wednesday.

Health officials said that individuals who have not received their MMR vaccines are most at risk if exposed. Getting two doses is the best way to protect against the disease.

Measles can cause serious complications such as pneumonia, swelling of the brain, and miscarriages.

The health department provides more information about measles on its website www.nj.gov/health/.

