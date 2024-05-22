MORRISTOWN — A 4-year-old says he was sexually assaulted by a man while in George Gramby Memorial Park.

The Morris County Prosecutor's Office announced on Wednesday that the perpetrator has been identified as 56-year-old John Dowd, a homeless man who's known to frequent Morristown.

The alleged assault took place on May 9. Dowd was located by authorities, taken into custody, and formally charged on May 15.

George Gramby Memorial Park, Morristown

Dowd has been charged with aggravated sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

The defendant is being detained pending a detention hearing.

Anyone with information related to Dowd or this matter is being asked to call the MCPO Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit at 973-285-6200, or the Morristown Police Department at 973-538-2200.

