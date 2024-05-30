‘Miracle of Morristown’ — NJ woman loses leg, but not her life, at train station

✅ Lisa Fitzgerald wound up lying on the track at the Morristown NJ Transit station

MORRISTOWN — One minute Lisa Fitzgerald was standing on the platform at the NJ Transit station on a rainy night waiting for the train to New York and the next she was lying on the tracks.

Fitzgerald somehow fell to the track below on May 4 as a train pulled into the station, her stepmother Stacie Weil-Fitzgerald told Fox News. With Lisa's left leg severed about the knee and bleeding profusely her screams for help got the attention of an NJ Transit employee who told Morristown police officer Nico Hollain, according to Morristown police.

Two other officers, Michael Cerrick and David Moran, helped apply a tourniquet and get Lisa back onto the platform and into an ambulance.

Two members of the Morristown Fire Department recovered her leg from underneath the train, police said. They were later recognized for saving her life.

"The actions of Officers Hollain, Cerrick and Moran undoubtedly saved this woman's life. They exhibited unwavering composure which facilitated quick effective decision-making and provided comfort and support to the victim," the Morristown Department of Public Safety wrote on their Facebook page.

Members of the Morristown police department who helped Lisa Fitzgerald at the Morristown NJ Transit station 5/4/24 Members of the Morristown police department who helped Lisa Fitzgerald at the Morristown NJ Transit station 5/4/24 (Morristown Public Safyey) loading...

Members of the Morristown fire department who helped Lisa Fitzgerald at the Morristown NJ Transit station 5/4/24 Members of the Morristown fire department who helped Lisa Fitzgerald at the Morristown NJ Transit station 5/4/24 (Morristown Public Safyey) loading...

Making the best of a tragedy

Weil-Fitzgerald was also grateful for their actions.

"This was an act of true heroism and the fight of a young girl who fought to be a WARRIOR! - we always knew she is tiny & mighty!!! A real life super hero," Weil-Fitzgerald wrote.

Doctors determined that her leg could not be reattached and a GoFundMe page was created to help with the expense of her medical care and rehabilitation.

The incident happened two weeks shy of her 30th birthday. Her seven brothers and sisters turned her party into a "glamputation" complete with a tiara, according to Fox News.

"Lisa is now at an inpatient rehabilitation care facility, according to Lisa is still experiencing immense pain but facing it like a champion,"

Lisa Fitzgerald leaves the hospital for a rehab facility. Lisa Fitzgerald leaves the hospital for a rehab facility. (Stacie and Sam Fitz via GoFundMe) loading...

