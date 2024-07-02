25 in ’25: BJ’s announces newest location for the Garden State

BJ's Wholesale Club has announced two new store locations and one is in New Jersey.

The new spot will be the Garden State's 25th location of the membership-only warehouse club.

The announcement also includes the 10th BJ's location for North Carolina.

“We are excited to deliver the unbeatable value our membership offers to even more families in New Jersey and North Carolina,” said Bill Werner, executive vice president of strategy and development for BJ’s. “As we continue to expand our footprint along the East Coast and beyond, we look forward to helping more families save up to 25% off grocery story prices every day.”

The next New Jersey club will be located in Hanover Township, Morris County, the company said.

According to Morris Focus, the massive store will be located along Route 10 East, in the former Pine Plaza Shopping Center. Plans for the area also include Chick-fil-A and townhouses.

BJ's says the new buy-in-bulk store is "set to open in early 2025."

Approximately 150 jobs will be created with the opening of the Hanover location. Hiring is expected to start soon.

