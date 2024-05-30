⭕ The jet skiers were reported missing late Wednesday night near Liberty State Park

⭕ The U.S. Coast Guard led a search with the NYPD, FDNY and the JCFD

JERSEY CITY — Several agencies searched for two missing jet skiers late Wednesday night near Liberty State Park.

Petty Officer Ryan Schultz told New Jersey 101.5 the two adults riding on one jet ski was reported missing in the Morris Basin Canal near Liberty State Park around 11 p.m.

The report prompted a search by the Jersey City Fire Department, NYPD and FDNY. A Coast Guard helicopter from Atlantic City was also used in the search.

ALSO READ: Good news for drivers traveling through Belmar

Map shows Morris Canal Basin in Jersey City and Jamaica Bay in Queens Map shows Morris Canal Basin in Jersey City and Jamaica Bay in Queens (Canva) loading...

Chilly water but not dangerous

The jet skiers were found safe by the NYPD about 30 miles away in Jamaica Bay in Queens Thursday morning, according to Schultz. The skiers told the Coast Guard that their destination was Jamaica Bay.

The water temperature in Upper Bay and Jamaica Bay was between 60 and 65 degrees, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

The complete list of names for the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

New additions to NJ DOT's 2024 collection of humorous safety messages The NJ DOT continued to use a series of humorous seasonal safety messages on its' over 200 electronic signs around New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander