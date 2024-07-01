6-year-old girl dies in Bayonne house fire, 3 families displaced

🔥The fire in the two-story building was reported just before midnight Sunday

🔥Investigators said they don't consider the fire suspicious

🔥GoFundMe fundraisers have been created to assist two other families

BAYONNE — A young girl died and seven people have been displaced in a house fire late Sunday night.

Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said firefighters responding to the fire in the two-story building on Avenue C in Bayonne around 11:40 p.m. found an unresponsive girl on the second floor. The girl, identified by Suarez as Saniya Felton, was taken to Bayonne Medical Center where she was pronounced dead around 1 a.m., according to Suarez.

The Hudson County Regional Arson Task Force and the Bayonne Fire Department are investigating the cause of the fire. The fire is not considered suspicious at this time, according to Suarez.

Two other families lose everything in fire

According to Red Cross New Jersey, three families are being assisted with food, clothing temporary housing and other immediate needs. Two of the families have created GoFundMe fundraisers to assist with their own recovery.

One woman, identified as Leslie Gago and her two children, lost everything they own, according to their fundraiser.

A fundraiser for the family of Ereny Sedrik said they were rescued by firefighters as their apartment filled with smoke and everything inside was burned.

