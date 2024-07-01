🔵 The threats were made against both locations of the Montclair Public Library

🔵 K9 units found no explosive devices

🔵 An event called Drag Story Hour NJ event was scheduled for Sunday afternoon

MONTCLAIR — A bomb threat was made via email against a public library holding a drag queen story event.

Montclair police said in a statement to Patch the threat was sent to a library official just before 4 p.m. Sunday. The official reported it to police. Threats were made against both the main building on Fullerton Avenue and a branch on Bellevue Avenue.

The Essex County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Units were sent to sweep both locations. They did not locate any explosive devices.

According to the library website, the Bellevue Avenue location was closed but an event called Drag Story Hour NJ was scheduled for the library's main auditorium at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Montclair Police Chief Todd Conforti on Monday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's inquiry about a connection between the threat and the event.

Sunday was the final day of Pride Month.

Screenshot of Drag Story Hour NJ event at the Montclair Public Library 6/30/24 Screenshot of Drag Story Hour NJ event at the Montclair Public Library 6/30/24 (Montclair Public Library) loading...

Similar threat made against Pa. library

Several officials with the Lancaster, Pennsylvania public library also received threats via email on March 23 against a Drag Queen Story Hour that led to a search that did not locate any explosives, according to Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams. Threats were also emailed to other organizations around the country holding similar events the same day, Adams said.

An investigation determined the threat to Lancaster's event were created on from a cell phone in Nigeria that created several email accounts within two weeks of the threat.

No arrests were made in the Lancaster threat, according to Adams.

