NJ officer charged with DUI had wine bottle in police cruiser, video shows

HARRISON — A police officer charged with DUI after a patrol car crash months ago had a full wine bottle inside his cruiser at the time, as seen in body camera footage from responding officers.

East Newark Patrolman Brian Aparicio was arrested after field sobriety tests, during the early-morning incident in January.

Body camera footage obtained by Hudson County View, now shared to Youtube, shows responding officers in Harrison checking out Aparicio's cruiser, where the wine was laying on the passenger side.

Hudson County View via Youtube, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) Responding officers find wine in cruiser

Police responded around 6 a.m. on Jan. 26 to a call that an East Newark police vehicle had hit a parked car on Sherman Avenue.

Aparicio was also given a summons for refusing a breathalyzer test, News 12 previously reported.

East Newark

Aparicio told police he had two beers the morning earlier, Hudson County View reported, but did not drink any alcohol during his midnight shift that he was working.

He has been suspended before, according to data made public under directive by the state Attorney General’s Office.

A ten-day suspension in 2020 was due to “violation of chain of command/abandonment of post,” as reported by NJ.com.

