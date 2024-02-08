NJ cop crashes police vehicle, charged with DWI

🔵A veteran cop struck a parked vehicle early just before sunrise on Jan. 31

🔵He was passed out and would not wake up after the crash

HARRISON — An East Newark police officer was charged with DWI after crashing his police vehicle.

The Hudson County View reported that veteran officer Brian Aparicio was on duty when he hit a parked car at the intersection of Frank E. Rodgers Boulevard and Sherman Avenue around 6 a.m. on Jan. 26 on the border with East Newark.

Aparicio was passed out and could not be woken up by a witness who called police. He also refused a chemical breath test, according to the View.

Payroll records show Asparicio has been part of the retirement system since 2013.

Harrison police on Thursday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

