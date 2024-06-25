NJ ex-cop admits causing drunken crash that killed 2 passengers

🔷 Off-duty cop admits to deadly crash

🔷 Drunk, high-speed crash kills 2

🔷 Both victims were NJ residents

FRANKLIN (Somerset) — A former Edison police officer has admitted to causing a drunken crash that killed two male passengers in his car last summer.

Amitoj Oberoi, of Somerset, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree vehicular homicide, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald announced on Tuesday.

Oberoi also pleaded guilty to Driving While Intoxicated.

Somerset County court

Deadly SUV crash

The 30-year-old Oberoi was not on duty as a police officer at the time of the crash — and none of his three male passengers were law enforcement officers.

On Aug. 27, 2023 just before 6:30 a.m., he was driving a 2007 Audi Q7 on Somerset Street (Route 27) near Voorhees Avenue, when he lost control.

The car veered off the road and struck several trees, lamp posts and a utility pole before the wreck came to a stop.

Carlos Perez-Gaytan, one of the passengers killed

Two rear-seat passengers died in the wreck — 24-year-old Carlos A. Perez-Gaytan, of Somerset, was thrown from the Audi.

North Brunswick resident, 20-year-old Victor Cabrera-Francisco, was trapped inside, police said.

Amitoj Oberoi (Somerset County Prosecutor's Office) off duty Edison police officer deadly crash

Oberoi would now face 15 years in prison when sentenced in August in Somerset County Superior Court.

Of that term, he would have to serve over 12 years, before becoming eligible for parole, McDonald said.

