Two NJ police officers among trio accused in menacing burglary
🔴 Men accused of making threats, while armed with bat
🔴 Pair of cops was off-duty at the time
🔴 Incident at ‘private’ structure happened in winter
JERSEY CITY — Two off-duty Jersey City police officers and a third man have been accused of threatening individuals earlier this year, while one defendant was armed with a baseball bat.
Adrian Tejada and Robert Nunez were each charged with burglary and three counts of terroristic threats.
The 28-year-old Tejada and 41-year-old Nunez are officers — both were off-duty at the time of the incident, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
The third man, 45-year-old Mario Albero, was charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon, both in connection with the bat.
On Sunday, Jan. 28, the trio allegedly entered a “private structure” on Zabriskie Street and threatened to harm multiple individuals, according to the prosecutor.
No further details were shared publicly, including in what type of structure the confrontation happened.
Suarez credited the HCPO Internal Affairs Unit and the Jersey City Police Department Internal Affairs Unit with the investigation and arrests, all made on Thursday.
The JCPD now has about 950 officers in its ranks, according to Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop on X, after a recent ceremony for police promotions.
Fulop added that was an increase from 11 years ago, when there were 769 officers.
