Two NJ police officers among trio accused in menacing burglary

🔴 Men accused of making threats, while armed with bat

🔴 Pair of cops was off-duty at the time

🔴 Incident at ‘private’ structure happened in winter

JERSEY CITY — Two off-duty Jersey City police officers and a third man have been accused of threatening individuals earlier this year, while one defendant was armed with a baseball bat.

Adrian Tejada and Robert Nunez were each charged with burglary and three counts of terroristic threats.

The 28-year-old Tejada and 41-year-old Nunez are officers — both were off-duty at the time of the incident, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The third man, 45-year-old Mario Albero, was charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon, both in connection with the bat.

(Hudson County Prosecutor's Office/Townsquare Media/Canva) security guard sex crimes arrest (Hudson County Prosecutor's Office/Townsquare Media/Canva) loading...

On Sunday, Jan. 28, the trio allegedly entered a “private structure” on Zabriskie Street and threatened to harm multiple individuals, according to the prosecutor.

No further details were shared publicly, including in what type of structure the confrontation happened.

Zabriskie Street in Jersey City (Google Maps) Zabriskie Street in Jersey City (Google Maps) loading...

Suarez credited the HCPO Internal Affairs Unit and the Jersey City Police Department Internal Affairs Unit with the investigation and arrests, all made on Thursday.

The JCPD now has about 950 officers in its ranks, according to Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop on X, after a recent ceremony for police promotions.

Fulop added that was an increase from 11 years ago, when there were 769 officers.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Look for these NJ athletes at the Paris Olympics There will be lots of NJ ties in Paris for the Olympic games this summer, running July 26 through Aug. 11 — with events airing on NBC and online at NBC.com. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

NJ schools that made the most calls to police These are the 30 schools in New Jersey that made the most notifications to police during the 2022-23 school year for reasons including violence, weapons, vandalism, substances and harassment or bullying. The number of arrests made by police at the schools is also provided when applicable. The schools are listed by number of police calls from least to greatest. The data comes from the state Department of Education's annual School Performance Report. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5