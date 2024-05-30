Morris County, NJ mayors focused on preventing roadway deaths
This week, my wife Jodi and I and our son Michael have been hitting the trail with several events in multiple counties each day.
On Wednesday, we had a very emotional experience at the Hanover Township Municipal Building. Mayor Ace Gallagher brought in several mayors and elected officials to hear a presentation from my friend Pam O'Donnell.
I've known Pam for years ever since we reported on her tragic story of losing her husband and daughter in a horrific crash involving a drugged-up reckless driver who plowed into their car in a turnpike toll lane in 2016.
Pam was on hand to speak about her loss and warn about distracted and impaired driving.
I was honored to speak to the group about overcoming adversity, valuing life, and handling grief.
SEE ALSO: Time to support New Jersey family farms
It was an honor to share the stage with some of the great law enforcement leaders and mayors who came together to make this the first of many presentations to empower parents, officers, and young drivers to make our streets safer.
If you want to help this important charity, visit the website HERE.
NJ schools that made the most calls to police
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.