NJ locks up child rapist who got busted for dealing drugs

A 32-year-old Morris County man initially busted for dealing drugs and then found to be a child abuser has been sent to prison for over two decades.

Michael Figueroa, of Jefferson, was arrested in April 2023 after law enforcement seized 11 bricks of suspected heroin and a bag of cocaine from his home.

Multiple handguns, a pump action rifle and ammunition were also found during the same raid.

Police then recovered files of child sexual abuse material on his smartphone — investigators determined a child younger than 13 had been abused at Figueroa’s residence over two years.

Figueroa pleaded guilty in January to first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree certain persons not to have weapons and third-degree possession with intent to distribute CDS.



On Friday, he was sentenced to an aggregate term of 23 years with no parole eligibility.

The last seven years will be served at the Adult Diagnostic and Treatment Center for sex offenders.

Figueroa must also register under Megan’s Law and would later be under parole supervision for life.

