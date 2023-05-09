NJ investigators stumble on sickening phone images after drug-dealing arrest

🔴 NJ man busted for accused drug dealing after April raid on home

🔴 Investigators found child sexual abuse content on his phone

🔴 The same man faces additional criminal charges for alleged sexual abuse

JEFFERSON — A 31-year-old man busted on charges of having a stash of heroin, cocaine, illegal guns and ammunition has now been accused of repeated child sexual abuse.

Michael Figueroa, of Jefferson Township, was first arrested after a police raid at his home. Officers recovered multiple handguns, a pump action rifle, 11 bricks of suspected heroin, a bag of suspected cocaine, ammunition, and one digital scale.

Following his arrest, investigators discovered materials on Figueroa’s smartphone of alleged sexual abuse of a child younger than 13.

Figueroa has now been accused of repeatedly assaulting the child at his Jefferson home over a two-year span and recording it.

On April 19, Figueroa was charged with two counts each of certain persons not to have weapons, possession of a firearm while distributing drugs, possession of drugs, possession of drugs with intent to distribute, and one count possession with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia.

Weeks later on May 1, Figueroa was charged with four counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault and three counts of second-degree sexual assault.

He also faced two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child (sexual conduct and physical abuse), first-degree production of child sexual abuse material, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child (filming sexual act) and third-degree possession of CSAM.

Figueroa was being held in Morris County Jail, after a motion for pretrial detention was granted following a May 5 court hearing.

Anyone with information related to the investigation was encouraged to call the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit at 973-285-6200.

