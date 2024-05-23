This is where ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ actually live

A new round of drama and over-the-top decor has launched on Bravo, with Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14.

It’s the same cast as the previous season, with some New Jersey real estate upgrades.

We have gotten a better look at the stunning North Jersey townhouse where Dolores Catania and her boyfriend split their time.

Jennifer Aydin has added a Jersey Shore property — it looks like Rachel’s Shore house has added a pool.

And, Melissa Gorga has already renovated the exterior of their latest NJ home.

For a closer look at where these Jersey reality stars are spending their time, scroll on.

Here is where all “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” live For Seasons 14 and 13 of the show, the Real Housewives of New Jersey hometowns are largely in North Jersey — with a Central Jersey resident and some Shore houses, for good measure. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

