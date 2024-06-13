EAST RUTHERFORD — It's fun to act like a kid again, every once in a while.

American Dream has announced an opening date for the world's first location of a concept by Hasbro, the popular board game company.

THE GAMEROOM, a 41,500 square-foot entertainment center, will give you a chance to revisit some of the classics you may have played when you were younger (or maybe you're still playing them today with your kids), like Battleship, Candy Land, Clue, and Monopoly.

But the first-of-its-kind center isn't just an arcade — there are retail and full-service dining options as well.

"We are ecstatic to bring iconic Hasbro brands to life through this interactive family-friendly facility at American Dream," said Bryan Gaus, senior vice president and general manager of American Dream. "This is a can't-miss destination, captivating guests of all ages with an unforgettable experience where nostalgia meets joy."

When does it open?

The fun begins on Wednesday, June 26. Hours of operation haven't been posted yet. Visit this site for updates.

"Whether its a round of laser tag at the G.I. JOE Battle Station for adrenaline-pumping fun or a delicious meal and drinks at the stunning Game Bar, there is something for every member of the family at THE GAMEROOM," said Matt Proulx, senior vice president of global experiences, partnerships and music at Hasbro. "We look forward to welcoming guests for a day of fun, connection and play when doors open this month!"

Part of the fun is a course of "roller games" — a series of nine lanes that feature brands like Transformers and Monopoly. Compete with up to five people, or aim for a personal high score.

Gameroom Eats is the entertainment center's full-service restaurant, inspired by your favorite board games. The menu includes appetizers, entrees, and desserts. For younger guests, there's a Hungry Hungry Kiddos menu.

And while the whole center promises to be a treat for the eyes, perhaps the most Instagram-worthy part of the experience would be a stop at the Candy Land Shake Bar, featuring shakes and toppings inspired by the children's board game.

The center will offer private rooms. It's promoting itself as a venue for hosting special events, parties, and corporate gatherings.

