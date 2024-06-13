👮‍♂️ Undercover cops pose as children online

👮‍♂️ 4 men fell for child predator trap, prosecutors say

👮‍♂️ 12 law enforcement agencies including U.S. Secret Service were involved

EAST BRUNSWICK — Four New Jersey men have been arrested after falling for a trap to entice child predators, according to authorities.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office revealed the multi-agency undercover sting operation on Tuesday.

Peter Wissemann (Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office) Peter Wissemann (Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Dubbed Operation Cruel Summer, the investigation netted four arrests in a span of a week. The arrests were made between June 3 and June 10, prosecutors said.

According to prosecutors, the four men were trying to contact children online through social media to lure them for sex.

Edgar Rivera (Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office) Edgar Rivera (Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Instead, the suspects made contact with undercover law enforcement agents posing as children, prosecutors said.

The men were all tricked into meeting at a location in East Brunswick where they were then arrested, according to prosecutors.

Mohamed Mohamed Mohamed Mohamed (Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Prosecutors said the suspects' identities and charges are as follows:

🔴 Mohamed Mohamed, 41, of Jersey City — second-degree luring.

🔴 Peter Wissemann, 27, of Colonia — second-degree luring, third-degree criminal attempt of endangering sexual conduct with a child.

Malyar Baron Malyar Baron (Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

🔴 Malyar Baron, 32, of Jersey City — second-degree luring, second-degree criminal attempt of endangering, third-degree distributing obscene material to a minor, third-degree criminal attempt of endangering sexual conduct with a child.

🔴 Edgar Rivera, 65, of Piscataway — second-degree luring, third-degree criminal attempt of endangering sexual conduct with a child.

"This operation's success is a beacon of hope for our community and a stark warning to those who attempt to victimize our most vulnerable population: we will relentlessly pursue justice," said East Brunswick police Chief Frank LoSacco.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: Best amusement parks in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the best amusement parks in New Jersey using data from Tripadvisor Gallery Credit: Stacker