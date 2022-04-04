NJ’s The Gaslight Anthem announce long-awaited homecoming show

Punk rock fans in New Jersey have been rejoicing the last couple of weeks after the announcement that the New Brunswick-founded Gaslight Anthem would be reuniting for a tour and to write and record new music.

Then, in typical cartoon-sound-effect-of-pumping-the-brakes fashion, the group unveiled a lengthy list of tour dates for the U.S. and Europe. Conspicuously missing was their home state.

But fear not. Today the band, via their social media platforms, announced two more dates that should please the local audience, though something tells me they will be adding even more.

The Gaslight Anthem will perform in Philadelphia on Oct. 7, then their homecoming show is the very next night, Oct. 8, at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ.

The Gaslight Anthem announced an indefinite hiatus after their 2014 album "Get Hurt" and ensuing tour. Their only time officially reuniting in the years since was when they came together to perform multiple dates at the Stone Pony Summer Stage celebrating the 10-year anniversary of "The '59 Sound," the album that put them on "the map."

The band created waves in the punk rock world and the New Jersey music scene, drawing influences from a wide variety of musicians, ranging from Social Distortion to Ronnie Spector to Johnny Cash.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 producer, writer, and host Joe Votruba. Any opinions expressed are his own.

