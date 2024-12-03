🎤 Pop star SZA graduated from Columbia High School

EAST RUTHERFORD — New Jersey superstar artist SZA and rapper Kendrick Lamar just announced two major shows at MetLife Stadium next year.

Tickets go on sale this Wednesday, Dec. 4 for their highly anticipated 2025 Grand National Tour.

It will start in Minnesota on April 19 and end on June 18 in Washington D.C. — one day before Juneteenth. Lamar performed this past Juneteenth in Inglewood, California for his one-night “The Pop Out: Ken & Friends” show.

2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 1 SZA and Kendrick Lamar perform onstage during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 13, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Coachella) loading...

Solana Imani Rowe, or SZA, was raised in Maplewood and graduated from Columbia High School. She performed her first major New Jersey show in Newark last year.

This year, her song "Snooze" won a Grammy Award for Best R&B Song. She's also collaborated several times with Lamar including "All the Stars" on the soundtrack for Marvel's Black Panther.

Lamar released his sixth studio album "GNX" on Nov. 22. It features SZA on two songs: "luther" and "gloria."

The surprise album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, beating the soundtrack for the new Wicked film.

The exterior of MetLife Stadium is seen on Aug. 30, 2023, in East Rutherford (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP) The exterior of MetLife Stadium is seen on Aug. 30, 2023, in East Rutherford (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP) loading...

SZA, Kendrick Lamar tour dates for New Jersey

SZA and Kendrick Lamar will perform two shows at MetLife on Thursday, May 8 and Friday, May 9.

Tickets will be sold through Ticketmaster by clicking here.

Super fans or anyone who can't make those dates could also go across the bridge to Philadelphia.

They'll be at Lincoln Financial Field, home of the Eagles, on Monday, May 5.

