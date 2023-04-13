SZA will play her first New Jersey arena show

New Jersey’s own pop superstar, SZA, has announced an addition to her mega-successful SOS tour, with the new dates including one in her home state. The tour will stop in Newark, at the Prudential Center, on Oct. 1, as part of 21 shows that were announced this week.

SZA was born Solana Imani Rowe and grew up in Maplewood, graduating from Columbia High School.

She’s touring in support of her second studio album, SOS, which, according to nj.com, debuted at #1 on the Billboard charts in December, and stayed there for 10 weeks.

Her breakthrough album was Ctrl (2017), which was certified triple platinum and was the second longest-charting R&B album by a woman in the history of the US Billboard chart. The album's exploration of themes such as self-discovery, relationships, and empowerment, along with her unique vocal style and personal, introspective lyrics, resonated with listeners and established her as a rising star in the music industry.

SZA's music is a blend of R&B, neo-soul, and hip-hop, and she has been praised for her ability to mix genres and create a sound that is uniquely her own. Her music has been described as intimate and vulnerable, with a rawness and honesty that is often missing in mainstream pop music. She has collaborated with artists like Beyonce, Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, and Maroon 5.

Tickets for the Oct. Newark show are on sale now and can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

