NJ’s phony cops – NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday:

⬛ Severe weather today

Powerful thunderstorms, drenching rain, hail and tornadoes are possible this afternoon and evening

⬛ Will NJ finally do away with phony-baloney constable ‘cops’?

State lawmakers could soon vote abolish the position of constable, which is a holdover from the 1600’s

⬛ Conditions are prime for an 'explosion of mosquitoes' in NJ

Thanks to a rather dry spring, mosquito activity in New Jersey has been mild so far this year.

⬛ Manhunt for 'armed and dangerous' NJ shooter ends, cops say

A manhunt for an NJ man considered armed and dangerous by Summit police has ended and he is charged with attempted murder, cops say.

⬛ Should NJ Transit raise fares, cut service? What NJ residents say

A new survey finds most New Jerseyans have strong opinions about how the mass transit agency should get funding

