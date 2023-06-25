🚨 A manhunt began after a shooting in Summit Saturday morning

SUMMIT — An Irvington man is charged with first-degree attempted murder after investigators spent most of Saturday working to track him down, according to police.

Jaime Tapia-Lobos, 33, is also charged with second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and other offenses. He is being held at Union County jail ahead of a court hearing on Monday.

Police first warned the public on Saturday morning that a man was loose with a gun in Summit near Orchard Street and Roosevelt Way. The suspect was considered "armed and dangerous" and described as a Hispanic male wearing a white T-shirt and a black hooded windbreaker, black jeans, and a black hat.

Authorities updated the public on the search throughout the day until they announced an arrest around 6:30 p.m.

Surveillance photo of the accused gunman released by investigators (Summit police)

🚨 Summit shooting leads to manhunt

The investigation began after a shooting near the Roosevelt Commons along Park Avenue at 8:35 a.m. Saturday, according to police.

Three men including the victim were standing on the sidewalk when a vehicle pulled up and a fourth man, identified as Tapia-Lobos, got out. He went up to the group and soon a fight broke out between Tapia-Lobos and the victim, police said.

According to authorities, Tapia-Lobos pulled out a handgun from his backpack and shot the victim three times. He then ran south toward Ashwood Avenue.

Roosevelt commons entrance (Google Maps)

Police eventually found the accused shooter Saturday evening nearly 12 miles away in Plainfield at Front Street and Grant Avenue.

After the shooting, the victim drove himself to Overlook Medical Center for help. The 35-year-old Vauxhall man was then taken to Morristown Medical Center for surgery. He was in critical condition as of 5:40 p.m. Saturday.

Summit police said that the victim and Tapia-Lobos had been "engaged in a personal argument" in the days leading up to the shooting. It's unclear what the dispute was about.

Jaime Tapia-Lobos (Summit police)

