NJ’s most ‘responsible’ companies: 21 spots on a list of 600

⚫ Newsweek's list of 600 responsible companies includes 21 based in NJ

⚫ The list is based on companies' social and environmental responsibility efforts

⚫ A New Jersey-based company takes the top spot

A handful of companies based in New Jersey are on the same list as Target, Intel, and Mastercard because of their efforts to remain socially and environmentally responsible.

In fact, it's a New Jersey business that tops the list of 600 companies from Newsweek.

Newsweek looked at factors such as carbon emissions, board diversity, and financial stability.

The publication considered the top 2,000 public U.S.-based companies (by revenue) that have published sustainability reports, financial reports, and corporate social responsibility goals for 2022 and 2023.

America's Most Responsible Companies 2025 analyzed the practices of companies across 14 industries.

Merck, based in Rahway, is the top company in the ranking for the second straight year. The global health care company received good marks in several categories.

"Its nonexistent gender pay gap high score from the Human Rights Campaign and relatively low employee turnover were notable," the Newsweek report says.

The No. 2 spot went to General Mills, based in Minnesota.

NJ-based companies on Newsweek's 2025 list

New Jersey is represented 21 times across the 600 entries on Newsweek's 2025 list of the most responsible companies.

1. Merck (Rahway)

47. Organon (Jersey City)

86. PSEG (Newark)

89. Cognizant (Teaneck)

95. Church & Dwight (Ewing)

Prudential (Google Maps) Prudential (Google Maps) loading...

104. Prudential (Newark)

111. Zoetis (Parsippany)

127. American Water (Camden)

154. AdvanSix (Parsippany)

Burlington location in Freehold (Google Street View) Burlington location in Freehold (Google Street View) loading...

268. Burlington (Burlington)

282. Avis Budget Group (Parsippany)

334. Balchem (Montvale)

379. Phibro Animal Health (Teaneck)

468. Catalent (Somerset)

489. ADP (Roseland)

502. Movado Group (Paramus)

538. Clearway Energy (Princeton)

Indiana Lab Processes Covid-19 Tests The gloved hand of Deira Ward, a medical technologist, points toward the display screen of a PCR analysis machine in the PCR testing lab at Quest Diagnostics on February 9, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images) loading...

540. Quest Diagnostics (Secaucus)

569. The Children's Place (Secaucus)

574. Integra (Princeton)

579. Universal Display (Ewing)

