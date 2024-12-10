28 ‘best’ nursing homes in New Jersey, according to U.S. News

💗 Several nursing homes in NJ are high performing in long- and short-term care

U.S. News & World Report has analyzed the performance of more than 340 nursing homes across the Garden State, to give families a better idea of where their loved one can receive the best care.

A little more than two dozen nursing homes are considered "high performing" in both long-term and short-term care, according to the U.S. News methodology.

The publication based its list on staffing, patient outcomes, and whether steps known to be effective in avoiding home and improving health were built into daily routines.

"Across the board, we generally found that nursing homes in New Jersey were faring better than the rest of the country, both in long-term care and in short-term rehabilitation," said Zach Adams, an analyst with U.S. News.

In general, about one in three nursing homes in New Jersey is high-performing in some type of care. Nationally, the rate is one in five.

Not all facilities offer both long-term and short-term care. In some cases, a nursing home's involvement in one type of care is so scarce, there aren't enough data to share for a report like this.

Below are the 28 nursing homes in New Jersey that are considered by U.S. News & World Report as "high performing" in long-term and short-term care.

⚫ Alaris Health at Belgrove (Kearny)

Alaris Health at St Mary's (Google Street View) Alaris Health at St Mary's (Google Street View) loading...

⚫ Alaris Health at St. Mary's (Orange)



⚫ Applewood Estates (Freehold)



⚫ Bridgeway Care and Rehabilitation Center at Bridgewater (Bridgewater)



⚫ Care One at East Brunswick (East Brunswick)



⚫ Care One at Livingston (Livingston)



Care One at Valley (Google Street View) Care One at Valley (Google Street View) loading...

⚫ Care One at Valley (Westwood)



⚫ Care One at Wellington (Hackensack)



⚫ Christian Health Care Center — Wyckoff



⚫ Emerson Health Care Center (Emerson)



Family of Caring Healthcare at Ridgewood (Google Street View) Family of Caring Healthcare at Ridgewood (Google Street View) loading...

⚫ Family of Caring Healthcare at Ridgewood (Ridgewood)



⚫ Greenwood House Home for the Jewish Aged (Trenton)



⚫ Harrogate (Lakewood)



⚫ Hartwyck at Oak Tree (Edison)



⚫ Hudson Hills Senior Living (North Bergen)



⚫ Inglemoor Rehabilitation and Care Center of Living (Livingston)



⚫ Jewish Home at Rockleigh (Rockleigh)



⚫ Lions Gate (Voorhees)



⚫ Lutheran Social Ministries at Crane's Mill (West Caldwell)



⚫ Masonic Village at Burlington (Burlington)



⚫ Merry Heart Nursing Home (Succasunna)



⚫ New Jersey Eastern Star Home (Bridgewater)



⚫ New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home (Paramus)



⚫ Parker at Somerset (Somerset)



Shady Lane Nursing Home (Google Street View) Shady Lane Nursing Home (Google Street View) loading...

⚫ Shady Lane Nursing Home (Clarksboro)



⚫ The Atrium at Navesink Harbor (Red Bank)



⚫ Village Point (Monroe)

⚫ Woodcliff Lake Health & Rehabilitation Center (Woodcliff Lake)



