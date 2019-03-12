NJ’s most expensive home (still)

OK so you didn’t win the Powerball last week. But you never know, this could be your week! If so, you may be looking at some new digs. If you don’t want to leave the state of New Jersey, here is where you can plunk down 26 million—on the most expensive home for sale in New Jersey right now. This home was listed for sale in May of last year, and it’s still available so take another look.

This property is so breathtaking, it’s amusing to even call it a house. It’s actually an English country estate on 46 breathtaking acres along the panoramic Ramapo River in Mahwah, NJ. If you happen to be a horse lover, there is a 20 stall barn with state of the art amenities, an indoor riding arena, paddocks and trails. When the horses are napping, enjoy your outdoor soccer/ football field, basketball court, outdoor infinity pool, spa, and private spa in your master suite.

If your friends come to play, you can enjoy the luxurious sport lounges throughout the home as well as an indoor pool, wine cellar, home theater, English Pub/banquet room, massage room, gym, and padded recreation area.

With 10 bedrooms, 10 full and four half baths, you’ll have plenty of room to spread out and have family over to enjoy. Plus, it’s a hop, skip and a jump from Manhattan. You can even invite the in-laws: There are plenty of places to escape to.

