MAHWAH — After an anonymous tip from a neighbor, a Bergen County couple has been arrested on charges of selling cocaine from their condo.

The Mahwah Police Department said it received a complaint about suspicious activity in the Paddington Square development.

Investigators eventually obtained a search warrant for the residence.

Inside the condo, detectives found “a quantity of cocaine,” packaging material, and alleged proceeds from the sales. All the items were seized, officials said.

Police arrested Daniel Santos, 49, and Natalie Sarkissian, 34.

They were charged with distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Three others were also charged with cocaine possession.

Anyone else who may have information on the crime is asked to contact Bergen County Crime Stoppers or submit a tip by calling 844-466-6789. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $1,000.

