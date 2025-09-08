Here are the top stories on New Jersey 101.5 for Monday, September 8, 2025

A 68 year old man died after being pulled from a backyard swimming pool over the weekend (Canva/Mahwah Police Department) A 68 year old man died after being pulled from a backyard swimming pool over the weekend (Canva/Mahwah Police Department) loading...

⬛ Did a 68-year-old NJ man drown or suffer a medical emergency?

MAHWAH — Bergen County authorities are investigating the death of a 68-year-old man who was pulled from a backyard swimming pool on Saturday night.

Police were called to a home on Bedford Road in Mahwah after receiving a call from a family member who found the man in the water. After CPR was performed, the man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, NJ.com reported.

Authorities are investigating to determine if the man drowned or if he suffered some kind of medical emergency.

The sister of NBA star is shot and killed in Jackson (Canva/Google Street View, AP) The sister of NBA star is shot and killed in Jackson (Canva/Google Street View, AP) loading...

⬛ Sister of NBA star is shot and killed in Ocean County

JACKSON — The sister of Minnesota Timberwolves star Naz Reid was shot to death outside an apartment building on Saturday morning, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office has announced.

Police found the body of Toraya Reid, 28, outside the Paragon Apartment Complex on Larsen Road around 11 a.m. She had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Reid’s boyfriend, Shaquille Green, 29, also of Jackson, was found a short distance away trying to run away. He was arrested and charged with murder and weapons offenses. He is currently in the Ocean County Jail.

The Reid family is from Asbury Park, where Naz Reid played basketball for Roselle Catholic High School. He is the center for the Timberwolves and won the NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award in 2024.

AP AP loading...

⬛ No, the 'Phillies Karen' does not work for a NJ school district

Both a woman and a school district have issued separate statements denying they are the “Phillies Karen,” the woman who threw a fit at the Phillies game in Miami Friday night over a home run ball.

The video that went viral shows an unidentified woman wearing a Phillies jersey, berating a father after he caught the ball and gave it to his young son.

The Hammonton School District says the woman does not work for them despite internet speculation, and the woman who was believed to be the Karen, Cheryl Richardson Wagner, told the New York Post she is not the woman, although she’d like to be that skinny.

She also made it clear she’s a Red Sox fan.

Associated Humane Societies (Google Street View) Associated Humane Societies (Google Street View) loading...

⬛ Three dogs will be put down at Newark shelter if they're not adopted soon

NEWARK — Time is running out for three dogs at the Associated Humane Societies of Newark. If they do not find their forever homes by Tuesday, the shelter will be forced to put them down.

Officials with the agency said they have too many animals and not enough space. Eight dogs’ lives were in jeopardy, but five have been adopted. Three remain. It has to be an immediate rescue or a family willing to adopt.

They are not looking for fosters. Adoption fees have been waived, and there is a stipend for rescue partners who commit to saving the dogs.

The Shreiber School of Veterinary Medicine at Rowan University is the first school of its kind in New Jersey (Shreiber School of Veterinary Medicine) The Shreiber School of Veterinary Medicine at Rowan University is the first school of its kind in New Jersey (Shreiber School of Veterinary Medicine) loading...

GLASSBORO — It’s been six years in the making, but now, finally, New Jersey has its first veterinary school.

Classes began Sept. 2 with the inaugural class of The Shreiber School of Veterinary Medicine at Rowan University in Glassboro, consisting of 75 students, 40 of whom are from New Jersey, and the others represent 16 states, including California and Washington.

After years of blood, sweat, and tears, Dr. Matthew Edson, founding dean of students, said he’s beyond excited. It’s the first time they’ve been able to offer New Jersey residents an education at home with in-state tuition, he added.

The cost as of 2025 is $37,500 per year for in-state residents and $58,500 per year for out-of-state residents.

The application process for next year’s class closes on Sept. 15. Anyone interested in applying to veterinary school should get their application in as soon as possible.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom