A Primo promo — NJ shop launches great deal for ‘grand reopening’

MAHWAH — New ownership equals a pretty good deal at a Bergen County sandwich shop.

A "grand re-opening" of PrimoHoagies on Ridge Rd. is featuring a deal on subs, and the promo will only last for one day.

Joe Spaccavento, a local resident, is the new owner of the shop that first opened a few years ago.

“As I explored franchise opportunities, PrimoHoagies immediately caught my attention. Their commitment to superior quality and their exceptional establishments left a lasting impression. After diving deep into the business, I knew it was the perfect fit,” Spaccavento said. “Their familial culture embraced me, my wife Karen, and our kids—Anna Bella, Anthony, and Madeline—right from the start."

The promo begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19. For the first day, all "primo" size hoagies are $7.99 for PrimoPerks members. The deal can save customers around $6 to $8 per sandwich.

Westville-based PrimoHoagies was recently named the No. 1 sandwich/sub shop in the 2024 USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

The Mahwah location is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Franchise locations of PrimoHoagies are now open in nine states.

