A Primo promo — NJ shop launches great deal for ‘grand reopening’
MAHWAH — New ownership equals a pretty good deal at a Bergen County sandwich shop.
A "grand re-opening" of PrimoHoagies on Ridge Rd. is featuring a deal on subs, and the promo will only last for one day.
Joe Spaccavento, a local resident, is the new owner of the shop that first opened a few years ago.
“As I explored franchise opportunities, PrimoHoagies immediately caught my attention. Their commitment to superior quality and their exceptional establishments left a lasting impression. After diving deep into the business, I knew it was the perfect fit,” Spaccavento said. “Their familial culture embraced me, my wife Karen, and our kids—Anna Bella, Anthony, and Madeline—right from the start."
SEE ALSO: 6 businesses added to NJ's public list of shame
The promo begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19. For the first day, all "primo" size hoagies are $7.99 for PrimoPerks members. The deal can save customers around $6 to $8 per sandwich.
Westville-based PrimoHoagies was recently named the No. 1 sandwich/sub shop in the 2024 USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.
The Mahwah location is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Franchise locations of PrimoHoagies are now open in nine states.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
New and classic favorites: The best dive bars in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy
21 top spots to take a first-time visitor to New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo