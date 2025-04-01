Cops: Alleged PA drug dealers pulled over in NJ with $420K fentanyl pills

🔺PA duo pulled over in NJ

A pair of Pennsylvania residents were recently busted on a highway in New Jersey, with a stockpile of suspected fentanyl pills with a six-figure street value.

Edgar Holguin-Reyes and Yakayra Reyes, both of Reading, Pennsylvania, were driving along Route 287 in North Jersey on Sunday after 6:30 p.m.

Detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotic Task Force recognized the vehicle as one that has been involved with drug operations.

With help from the Mahwah Police Department, the vehicle was pulled over along the interstate.

A search of the car turned up about 14,000 suspected fentanyl pills, which has an estimated street value of roughly $420,000, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Holguin-Reyes, 30, and Reyes, 27, were each charged with second-degree possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl-laced pills.

They are both citizens of the Dominican Republic, according to jail records.

