NJ’s Gaten Matarrazo of ‘Stranger Things’ at the Shore for prom

In-between working on his hit show for Netflix and live music gigs with his band, New Jersey's own "Stranger Things" star Gaten Matarrazo kicked off a weekend at the Shore for junior prom.

The 16-year-old actor, his girlfriend and their friends did part of their prom photo shoot at the Ocean City boardwalk, as shared by Matarrazo on his Instagram feed. The group was attending the festivities for Pinelands Regional High School on Friday, May 3.

Matarrazo has grown up in Little Egg Harbor, and despite his extensive career travels still has deep South Jersey roots, with lots of family and friends in Ocean County and beyond.

He will be further north at the Jersey Shore in late September, when the band he shares with his siblings "Work in Progress" plays at the Sea Hear Now festival in Asbury Park.

The band previously has played in Asbury, with several nights at the Stone Pony . They also played at Starland Ballroom in Sayreville in February 2018.

The newest season of "Stranger Things," with Matarazzo back as Dustin Henderson, will start streaming on Netflix July 4th.

​

