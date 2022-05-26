NJ woman charged with hate crime in run-in with teens
CLIFTON — A 59-year-old woman has been accused of violently lashing out at two teenage girls wearing hijabs, yelling at them to “go back to their country” and hitting one of them in the head.
Nancy B. Jones, of Clifton, was arrested after she surrendered to police on Wednesday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes announced.
Jones is charged with two counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child and one count of fourth-degree bias intimidation — as well as simple assault and two counts of harassment.
On April 30, Clifton police responded to a report of an assault in the area of Lakeview Avenue and East 9th Street.
Officers met with a 13- year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl, who said that while they were in a nail salon a woman approached them in a harassing and aggressive manner and told them to go back to their country.
During the incident, the woman struck the younger victim in the head, Valdes said.
Investigators determined Jones was the woman involved and a warrant was issued for her arrest.
Anyone with additional information about the incident has been asked to contact the prosecutor's office tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Community Policing Division of the Clifton Police Department at 973-803-5716.
The New Jersey chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-NJ) applauded Jones’ arrest and charges filed for what they said was “an appalling attack on two young girls.”
“Communities in New Jersey and nationwide must come together to oppose anti-Muslim bigotry and all other forms of hate,” CAIR-NJ Executive Director Selaedin Maksut said in a written statement.
Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com
