NJ woman on DoorDash delivery dies after being shot, crashing

PATERSON — A woman making a DoorDash food delivery at a city address was shot, and tried to get away before crashing her car, police said.

Petra Rhoden, 43, a city resident, was found Friday night around 10:30 p.m. in the driver’s seat of her vehicle, which had just crashed through a fence and struck a shed, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired saw that Rhoden had a gunshot wound and immediately started CPR.

Rhoden died of her injuries a short time later at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, Valdes said.

Valdes also said Rhoden was making a DoorDash food delivery in the area of 259 Harrison Street where she was shot and drove off before crashing a short distance away.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with potential information can contact the Passaic County Prosecutor’s office tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO, or Paterson police at 973-321-1120.

