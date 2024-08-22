NJ woman who killed husband on Christmas gets 6 years in prison
🔴 NJ woman shot husband to death
🔴 Evidence of self-defense was noted
🔴 Woman pleaded to lesser charge
A Mays Landing woman who admitted to shooting and killing her husband nearly two years ago has been sentenced to six years in prison.
In June, Marylue Wigglesworth pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter in the death of 57-year-old David Wigglesworth.
RELATED: NJ woman who killed husband on Christmas agrees to plea deal
The woman said she had acted in self-defense on Christmas night 2022, after her husband had threatened her with a gun in their Mays Landing home.
Law enforcement did confirm bruising that was consistent with Wigglesworth’s statements of being attacked.
Of her term, Wigglesworth must serve just over five years before becoming eligible for parole.
