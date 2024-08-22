NJ woman who killed husband on Christmas gets 6 years in prison

🔴 NJ woman shot husband to death

🔴 Evidence of self-defense was noted

🔴 Woman pleaded to lesser charge

A Mays Landing woman who admitted to shooting and killing her husband nearly two years ago has been sentenced to six years in prison.

In June, Marylue Wigglesworth pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter in the death of 57-year-old David Wigglesworth.

David Wigglesworth died on Dec. 25 by a gunshot wound (boakesfuneralhome.com) David Wigglesworth died on Dec. 25 by a gunshot wound (boakesfuneralhome.com) loading...

The woman said she had acted in self-defense on Christmas night 2022, after her husband had threatened her with a gun in their Mays Landing home.

MVC photo of Marylue Wigglesworth released by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. MVC photo of Marylue Wigglesworth released by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. loading...

Law enforcement did confirm bruising that was consistent with Wigglesworth’s statements of being attacked.

Of her term, Wigglesworth must serve just over five years before becoming eligible for parole.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: States sending the most people to New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of states where the most people are moving to New Jersey using data from the Census Bureau. Gallery Credit: Stacker

17 towns in NJ among 100 hottest real estate markets New Jersey locations that made the Top 100 list by Realtor.com measuring views on real estate listings and average length of time on the market. Gallery Credit: Realtor.com