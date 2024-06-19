NJ woman accused of stealing $400K from medical billing company
HACKENSACK — A 36-year-old woman has been accused of stealing roughly $400,000 from her employer, a medical billing company.
Briana Rodriguez, of Bloomfield, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with second-degree theft by unlawful taking.
In March 2022, Hackensack police notified the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Financial Crimes Unit of an alleged employee embezzlement.
Detectives from the Financial Crimes Unit launched an investigation and found that Rodriguez had issued refunds for services that never happened, funneling the money into bank accounts that she controlled.
The theft happened over a two-year span, according to the criminal complaint filed in the case.
She was released, pending her first appearance in Bergen County Superior Court.
