Some weather changes for NJ this weekend: Rain, warmup, cooldown

No weather surprises for this fabulous Friday, although we do have a chance of rain coming up right in the middle of the weekend. Expect another breezy and cool day Friday, with increasing clouds and maybe a flurry or sprinkle around. Highs will reach about 50 degrees. Saturday will not be a great day, even cloudier and colder, only in the 40s. And then our next storm system drives in scattered rain showers from sunset Saturday through about daybreak on Sunday. It's all wet, nothing wintry here. Sunday will clear out, coming close to 60 degrees. But that warmth will not last, as a brisk wind causes temperatures to tumble again from Sunday afternoon into early next week.

Friday NJ weather: Another cool and breezy day

I have to admit I am not a fan of this week's face-burningly, hand-achingly chilly weather. But there are plenty of New Jerseyans who love cold, crisp mornings and cool, breezy afternoons. So here you go, have another.

Friday morning is quite cold, with 20s and 30s on the temperature map for most of New Jersey. Highs will reach about 50 degrees Friday afternoon, slightly cooler than Thursday. That is still on the cool side of normal. And it will be breezy once again, with top gusts in the neighborhood of 20 mph.

At least we will see widespread sunshine Friday morning, to help ease the chill. Clouds will gently increase through the afternoon. Once again, I have to include a "just in case" flurry chance for North Jersey. Additionally, a few sprinkles are possible in South Jersey late this afternoon.

Friday night will be chilly once again, with lows in the mid 30s or so.

Saturday NJ weather: Cloudy and cold, rain late

Saturday will not be a great weather day. Definitely cold and increasingly cloudy. And then eventually, we will get wet.

Skies will turn mostly cloudy or overcast on Saturday, limiting high temperatures to the upper 40s. Winds will be relatively light. And at least the daytime hours stay dry.

To be clear, this weekend's storm system will carry warmer air into New Jersey. That is why this will be a wet weather event, and not wintry.

It looks like first raindrops will enter NJ around sunset on Saturday. So it is primarily a nighttime event. Scattered showers will continue through the overnight hours. There is a chance for some rumbles of thunder, but that is the only piece of dramatic weather from this one.

Sunday NJ weather: Wet to dry, mild to cold

Showers will exit by Sunday mid-morning at the latest. And then skies will clear very quickly.

Temperatures are tricky on Sunday. We will reach a high in the morning around 60 degrees — quite mild. But you will not be able to enjoy the relative warmth for long, as colder air "whooshes" in on a brisk wind Sunday afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph are possible as temperatures tumble.

Monday NJ weather: Settling into another chilly week

The end result from this weekend's changing weather? We end up right back where we started: Chilly, quiet weather.

Monday will be partly sunny and still breezy. High temperatures will only reach the mid to upper 40s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be bright and calm, with highs near 50.

There are no substantial warmups or cold snaps in sight. Similarly, there are no significant winter storms on the horizon for New Jersey.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.