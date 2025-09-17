More unsettled weather for NJ Wednesday: Spotty rain, humid breeze

Another day, and the same pesky coastal storm system is still hanging just south of New Jersey. So several waves of spotty showers are expected throughout the day — statewide this time around. While the day will not be a total washout, Wednesday will stay cloudy with a humid breeze and relatively cool temperatures stuck in the 60s all day. Unsettled, damp and dreary, and just plain blah. Improvements come Thursday, as morning drizzle and fog give way to sunshine and temperatures near 80 degrees by the afternoon. Friday looks nice and warm too, before cool, crisp air returns for the last weekend of summer. The Autumnal Equinox arrives Monday at 2:19 p.m.

Wednesday NJ weather: Unsettled, blah, and occasionally wet

Parts of southern New Jersey picked up a solid inch of rainfall on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the northern half of the state remained bone dry.

I think Wednesday will bring showers to everyone in the state at some point. But it will not be a washout — rain will be spotty and sporadic, although the day will definitely feel unsettled and blah and dreary overall.

In addition to the spotty showers, you will see thick clouds for the duration and you will feel a humid breeze blowing from the east-northeast up to 20+ mph. Because of that wind, a high risk of dangerous rip currents is posted for the Jersey Shore once again Wednesday. Temperatures across New Jersey will probably be stuck in the 60s all day.

Rain chances will dial back significantly after sunset Wednesday evening, although fog and drizzle will remain likely overnight. Lows will dip a few degrees to the lower-mid 60s overnight.

Thursday NJ weather: Turning brighter and warmer

A sprinkle is still possible Thursday morning, but then our weather will turn much brighter and better.

I expect sunshine to emerge by Thursday afternoon at the latest. Temperatures will respond, pushing to about 80 degrees for a high. That is close to normal for mid-September. Humidity levels will still be relatively high, so it will be a pleasant although fairly sweaty afternoon.

Friday NJ weather: Warm and summery

The workweek will end with a taste of summer weather. With abundant sunshine and moderate to high humidity, temperatures will soar into the lower-mid 80s Friday afternoon. That is definitely warm!

Saturday NJ weather: Cool and crisp

A cold front will push through the state late Friday into early Saturday. No rain and just a brief increase in wind is expected. The big impact here will be an influx of cooler, drier air for the last weekend of summer. It is going to be nice — just a different flavor of nice weather than Thursday and Friday.

The decrease in dew points and humidity will be immediately apparent. The air will feel crisp and comfortable. With a mix of sun and clouds overhead, high temperatures will only reach the lower 70s. That is decidedly below normal for this time of year. But sunshine will help to warm you during the afternoon. Early mornings and late nights might be cool enough — in the 50s — to warrant a sweatshirt or light jacket.

Sunday will feature more of the same, partial sunshine and lower 70s. The Autumnal Equinox — the official start of fall — arrives on Monday at 2:19 p.m.

A warming trend will kick in early next week. Our next substantial chance of rain is probably at least a week away. Let's hope for more raindrops to keep improving our drought and fire danger status, and to make for a good fall foliage season next month.

