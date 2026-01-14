Get ready to bundle up, NJ: Minor snow and ice concern leads into big cooldown

Wednesday will be mild, calm, and dry. Thursday will not. We will squeeze out one more reasonably pleasant day, although skies will be mostly cloudy to overcast. High temperatures will make a run for 50 degrees. A few light rain showers are possible Wednesday night. And then spotty rain and snow showers are possible early Thursday morning. Snow accumulations will be very limited, but there is some concern for somewhat messy road conditions due to icing in spots. As a brisk wind kicks up Thursday, temperatures will tumble from the 30s to the 20s throughout the day. Wind chills will dip into the teens by the afternoon. And then we'll generally be stuck on the cold side for the foreseeable future — welcome to "the dead of winter," New Jersey.

Get our free mobile app

Wednesday NJ weather: One more mild day

Temperatures Wednesday morning are surprisingly comfortable, in the 40s for much of New Jersey. There are some 30s in the usual coolest spots. I would call it "cool" instead of "cold" to start the day.

We will reach for a high of 50 degrees one more time Wednesday afternoon. Similar numbers to Tuesday afternoon, although skies will be mostly cloudy to overcast this time around. Winds should stay relatively light and our weather should stay dry during the daytime hours.

Starting around sunset Wednesday (5 p.m.), a few rain showers could creep into New Jersey. Very light stuff — literally just a few hit or miss raindrops. No risk of frozen precipitation, and nothing to worry about here.

Another round of spotty rain and snow showers are possible just before daybreak Thursday morning. This looks a little more widespread. But not much more impactful. I am not worried about snow accumulation here — it won't be more than a coating. Rainfall will not be more than a few hundredths of an inch.

Temperatures will probably drop to the lower to mid 30s overnight.

Thursday NJ weather: Windy and cold, watch for icy spots

And then temperatures will keep on dropping Thursday, thanks to a strong cold front driving through New Jersey in the morning. Thermometers will fall from the 30s in the morning to the 20s by the afternoon. With wind gusts topping 30 mph at times, the wind chill ("feels like" temperature) will likely dip into the teens.

Here's the biggest icing concern. (And for the record, that is still not saying much.) There could still be wet surfaces from Thursday morning's rain as temperatures nosedive into the 20s. If so, they could turn icy. Just something we will have to be vigilant about — watch your step.

Skies should clear to partial sunshine by Thursday afternoon. But it will do little to cut through the bitter chill.

Thursday night, temperatures will dip into the teens across the interior of New Jersey. (20s for cities and coast.) Luckily, the wind should die down a bit, keeping wind chills out of the "danger zone" this time around.

Friday NJ weather: Still breezy, still cold

Friday will be another blustery, wintry day. With a mix of sun and clouds and a stiff breeze, high temperatures will only reach the freezing mark in the lower 30s.

Saturday NJ weather: Temporary break from wintry chill

As the cold air mass shifts away from New Jersey briefly on Saturday, we will warm up again — temporarily. Highs will push into the 40s, under partly sunny skies. The European model is showing a midday shower chance. Otherwise, it should be a pleasant, seasonably start to the weekend.

Don't worry though. We will drop right back into the 30s again on Sunday, with substantial cloudiness.

Early next week stays unseasonably cold. At the moment, there are only sporadic chances for light snowflakes next week. Although with renewed cold in the forecast for the foreseeable future, I would not rule out more substantial winter storm chances picking up as we approach the final week of January.

Can These Animals Predict Weather? Folklore or forecast? You be the judge. Gallery Credit: Karolyi

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.