NJ weather: Humidity goes away, mainly dry this weekend

Fun fact: At New Jersey's three primary climate reporting stations (Newark, Trenton, and Atlantic City), every single day of June so far has been in the 80s. Firmly above-normal temperatures. That trend will continue on Friday. But the streak might break over the weekend, as slightly cooler, much drier air comes into play.

Overall, this is another fantastic forecast, heading into the second weekend of June. Bright skies, seasonable temperatures, and mainly dry. There is one and only one snag in New Jersey's weekend forecast: A batch of spotty showers expected to arrive Sunday morning.

Friday

As of this writing (6:30 a.m.), our new, dry, refreshing air mass is not quite here yet. But it is close.

Dew points and humidity levels have been dropping slowly through the morning. We start the day with a hint of stickiness in the air and temperatures in the 60s.

By lunchtime Friday, it should be dry and comfortable. Expect periods of sun and clouds throughout the day.

It is going to be another very warm day, with high temperatures mainly in the 80s. With a stiff westerly breeze — a land breeze — even mainland beaches will be warm. (Potentially buggy too.)

There is a slight chance of a shower clipping northern New Jersey Friday afternoon. But it is going to be battling dry air and an unfavorable atmosphere. I think south of Interstate 78 stays completely dry. And even to the north, a shower is not guaranteed.

You will really feel the low humidity Friday night, as low temperatures dip into the upper 50s on average. It will be clear and dry.

Saturday

Hands down, Saturday looks spectacular. Especially since humidity stays far away.

Look for mostly sunny skies, dry air and dry weather, and high temperatures in the upper 70s. Yes, cooler than the rest of June so far. But that is right on the normal for this time of year.

Sunday

Here is the one little issue of the weekend. A sagging cold front will produce a round of spotty showers on Sunday. Rainfall totals will only be a few hundredths of an inch. Although I suppose a rumble of thunder is possible, severe weather is unlikely.

Timing is tricky, as the latest forecast model guidance has shifted rainfall timing later. While I think most rainfall will fall "Sunday morning," it is now possible that raindrops do not completely wrap up in South Jersey until sometime in the afternoon.

It is not a washout of a day. Just a little damp for a few minutes. Otherwise, you will find mostly cloudy skies and highs near 80 on Sunday.

Monday

Once again, cooling down a bit as we fall into another beautiful day. Monday looks partly sunny and dry, with high temperatures in the mid 70s. Not exactly summerlike — but no complaints from me.

The Extended Forecast

I don't really want to take a stab at the long-range forecast for next week. The GFS model shows an inch or two of rain. The Euro says hot with popup thunderstorms. I probably favor the latter, although we could use a healthy day-long soaking right now. We'll put together the pieces of that forecast once it gets a little closer.

In the meantime, have a wonderful weekend!

