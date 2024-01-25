NJ wants money for migrants — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Thursday:

Gov. Phil Murphy has admitted some of the migrants arriving in New Jersey from Texas are not continuing on to New York City.

As the state makes plans to house them and care for them, Murphy is now asking the federal government for hundreds of millions in taxpayer dollars to provide services.

New Jersey residents who are caught driving drunk will soon have the option for some relief during the legal process, if they're willing to take a big step before their punishment is even handed down.

A law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy in January tweaks the rules related to the installation of ignition interlock devices, which only allow a vehicle to start after the driver has passed a breathalyzer test.

NEW YORK — Amazon-owned Ring will stop allowing police departments to request doorbell camera footage from users, marking an end to a feature that has drawn criticism from privacy advocates.

In a blog post on Wednesday, Ring said it will sunset the “Request for Assistance” tool, which allows police departments and other public safety agencies to request and receive video captured by the doorbell cameras through Ring’s Neighbors app.

You may have heard the warnings about an impending eruption of cicada larvae. It’s supposed to be the biggest emergence in decades with two separate broods making their appearance at the same time.

It’s the first double brood emergence since 1803 and will not happen again in our lifetimes.

Entomologists say cicadas are an excellent source of protein: If you can’t beat them, EAT them!

So many New Jersey residents fear they will never be able to afford to retire.

Thursday night at 7, a New Jersey 101.5 town hall program will help New Jersey residents make smart decisions and ask the right questions as they plan for their future.”

From saving for retirement to purchasing a home, “Securing Your Financial Future” program will help New Jerseyans plan to meet their financial goals.

