NJ Trump fan at Capitol riot charged after co-workers call FBI

A Trump supporter who bragged about being at the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol is the 13th New Jersey resident charged with participating in the insurrection.

Co-workers reported Lawrence Stackhouse, of Blackwood, after he called out of work on Jan. 5 and 6, the day that supporters of President Donald Trump descended on the Capitol and forced their way inside as a joint session of Congress met to approve the Electoral College votes, according to a complaint against Stackhouse.

One of Stackhouse's co-workers recognized him in a photo showing him inside the Capitol wearing a Trump beanie and distinctive sweatshirt he had worn in the workplace, according to the complaint.

Stackhouse had been reprimanded previously by his employer for wearing Trump clothing and posting political signs around his work area in violation of company policy, according to the complaint. The name of the company was not disclosed.

He also told co-workers that he recorded video while inside the Capitol.

Lawrence Stackhouse inside the Capitol on Jan. 6 (FBI)

Investigators tracked his cell phone use to Washington, D.C., the day of the riot and said he posted a photo to his account on the encrypted messaging platform Telegram showing himself at the "Stop the Steal" rally prior to the insurrection.

Stackhouse is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building without lawful authority and with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. He was released after a hearing on Thursday, according to the Cherry Hill Courier-Post.

