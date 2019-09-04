NJ Transit toots its own horn on Twitter but train riders not buying it

NJ Transit used its Twitter account to tout improvements in its on-time performance in August but riders greeted the news with skepticism, sarcasm and snark.

NJ Transit tweeted on Tuesday — and again on Wednesday — that it’s on-time performance is up from 89.9% to 92% when comparing August 2018 to August 2019, while the number of canceled trains was reduced by 60%.

"We won’t be satisfied until NJ TRANSIT is once again a world-class mass transit system, delivering the type of on time and reliable rail and bus service that New Jersey commuters deserve," NJ Transit said in another tweet.

A sampling of tweets from riders:

NJ Transit spokeswoman Nancy Snyder said the tweets were not part of Gov. Murphy's executive order signed on Aug. 19 requiring NJ Transit to post monthly data on their website about train, bus and light rail cancellations and delays that includes the specific reasons for the disruptions.

"These are statistics were wanted to share with our customers," Snyder said.

Similar reports for every month dating back to January 2017 will also be released.

