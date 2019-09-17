NJ Transit pays $12M to victim — Driver had 50 accidents, cocaine

NEWARK — A man who suffered brain injuries after being struck by an NJ Transit bus has settled a lawsuit for more than $12 million.

The accident in 2016 occurred as Jason Gillespie walked in a crosswalk in Summit and left him unable to work or drive and with permanent neurological damage.

Gillespie's attorneys said driver Ronald Lewis had been involved in more than 50 accidents on the job.

Lewis tested positive for cocaine, but Gillespie attorney David Mazie contended that didn't prove he was impaired.

NJ Transit had sought to show Lewis was under the influence at the time of the crash, which would have allowed the agency to avoid liability.

An NJ Transit spokeswoman didn't comment Tuesday.

The settlement was initially reported by the New Jersey Law Journal.

