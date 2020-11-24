NJ Transit North Jersey Coast Line suspended through Wednesday

Service on NJ Transit's North Jersey Coast will remain suspended between South Amboy and Woodbridge in both directions through Wednesday following a derailment early Tuesday morning.

Five passengers and eight crew members were onboard train #3292 bound for New York when it derailed just after midnight near the Route 440 bridge between the Perth Amboy and Woodbridge station. One passenger complained of knee pain and a woman suffered back pain, according to spokeswoman Kate Thompson.

Service will remain suspended at South Amboy through at least Wednesday afternoon, according to NJ Transit. Shuttle bus service will be provided on a "load and go" basis.

INBOUND: Shuttle bus service will be provided from South Amboy, Perth Amboy, Woodbridge and Avenel on a “load and go” basis to Metropark for continued service.

Shuttle bus service will be provided from South Amboy, Perth Amboy, Woodbridge and Avenel on a “load and go” basis to Metropark for continued service. OUTBOUND: Shuttle bus service will be provided from Metropark to Avenel, Woodbridge, Perth Amboy and South Amboy for continued travel to Bay Head.

Shuttle bus service will be provided from Metropark to Avenel, Woodbridge, Perth Amboy and South Amboy for continued travel to Bay Head. A modified schedule will run between South Amboy and Bay Head

Tickets be will cross honored on NJ TRANSIT and private carrier buses, as well as on Northeast Corridor rail service

Thompson said the investigation is ongoing and no cause of the crash has yet been determined. She would not disclose the extent of damage to track or equipment.

NJ Transit CEO and President Kevin Corbett visited the derailment scene on Tuesday morning, seen in pictures posted on NJ Transit's Twitter account.

An NTSB spokesman told New Jersey 101.5 the agency is are aware of the derailment but are not involved with the investigation.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ