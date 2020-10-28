NJ Transit: No plan for no-mask fines, unlike Port Authority

NJ Transit still had no plan, as of Wednesday, to join other transportation providers in issuing fines to travelers found ignoring the face covering mandate during the pandemic.

NJ Transit spokesman Jim Smith said that no tickets have been issued for people who did nothing other than not wear a face covering in a bus, train or station.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced that starting Monday, travelers at all of its facilities could face a $50 fine for not wearing a face covering.

The Port Authority's new policy is similar to one issued by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) for its subways and other railroad facilities. Before any fine issued by the MTA, officers do take a similar approach to New Jersey Transit Police.

“The New Jersey Transit Police Department has been able to successfully resolve any compliance issues without the need for summonses," Smith said, adding "New Jersey Transit Police officers are equipped with masks that they distribute regularly to those who need them.”

NJ Transit also has made free masks available at customer service offices at "major terminals" and PPE vending machines have been installed on a pilot basis at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken Terminal and Summit.

Additional machines were expected to be setup at several more stations in the coming weeks, Smith said.

While the majority of customers have been found to be voluntarily following Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive order on mask wearing, Smith said, New Jersey Transit Police can issue appropriate summonses, as needed.

Customers can reach NJ Transit Police at 800-242-0236.