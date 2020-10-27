Port Authority will start fining people $50 for not wearing masks

Starting Monday, travelers who refuse to mask up while using transportation or facilities run by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey could face a $50 fine.

In announcing the new policy Tuesday, the Port Authority said it would continue to encourage “voluntary compliance” at its locations, which include PATH stations and trains, the World Trade Center Oculus station, AirTrain stations and trains, the terminals at Newark Liberty Airport as well as LaGuardia and JFK airports, the Midtown bus terminal and the GWB bus station.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) began a similar policy in mid-September, for its subways, the Metro-North and Long Island Rail Road.

Enforcement officers with the MTA first offer a free mask and if is refused, the rider can be issued a $50 fine.

Since April, under Gov. Phil Murphy's pandemic directive, all New Jersey Transit staff and customers are required to wear face coverings on board all transit vehicles and inside all stations and facilities.

According to the NJ Transit website, "masks are also required on train platforms and at bus stops when distancing is not possible."