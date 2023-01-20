NJ top news stories for Friday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for *day*

⬛ Should you have the right to buy a gas stove in New Jersey?

Some NJ lawmakers are worried the state could try to ban gas stoves and appliances after a report links gas stoves with higher asthma rates

⬛ Woman with baby among victims shot with pellet gun at mall

An Airsoft pistol inside that looked like a Glock handgun because the orange tip had been removed was found in one of the suspect's cars

⬛ Hunter ‘mistakenly’ kills NJ rescue dog that was next to owner

The Heller family brought their pet home to Pennsylvania from Howling Woods in Ocean County. On Jan. 7, they lost the malamute wolfdog mix to a hunter who said they mistook it for a coyote.

⬛ Watch again: NJ 101.5 Town Hall on crime

An eye opening discussion on how bad crime is in New Jersey, the reasons why and what can be done to keep safe

⬛ Snow for the weekend?

Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow is tracking the next storm system

