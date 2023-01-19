Woman with baby among victims shot with pellet gun at Bridgewater, NJ mall

🔵 A woman walking with her baby at the mall was shot in the head with a pellet gun; another victim was shot 10 days later

BRIDGEWATER — Two people — including a woman with her infant — were shot in pellet gun attacks 10 days apart outside Bridgewater Commons.

But while the first incident happened on Jan. 4, police did not notify the community until this week, days after two suspects were charged.

In the first reported incident, a woman walking outside the mall with her daughter on Jan. 4 was shot in the head at about 7 p.m., according to Bridgewater Township Police Chief John Mitzak.

She was treated at the mall by first responders for minor injuries.

On Jan. 14, someone in a white sedan fired at another victim. A pellet struck him in the back of the head, according to Mitzak.

The victim, who was able to report a description of the vehicle, was walking near the mall's AMC movie theater around 7:20 p.m.

🔵 Bridgewater detectives track suspects and gun

Detectives tracked the car to Isaiah C. Smith, 19, of Somerville. After getting a warrant, police found an Airsoft pistol inside that looked like a Glock handgun because the orange tip had been removed.

Smith was charged with simple assault, two counts of third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose and two counts of fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. He was released pending his first court appearance.

Corey Q. Robinson, 19, also of Somerville, was also charged with simple assault, two counts of third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, and two counts of fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. He was being held in the Somerset County Jail.

🔵 Why the delay in reporting the shootings?

Chief Mitzak declined to discuss "police tactics" but said police "always have a presence around the mall area."

The chief asked anyone with information about the shootings to call the department at 908-722-4111 X4183

